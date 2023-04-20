Local Women Honored for Community Work

Two Glendale women, Carolyn Beaton and Patsy Dewey, were recently honored by Oakmont League of Glendale. Both have been members since the 1970s and both were actively involved with the League’s fashion shows that, for many years, funded an ongoing scholarship program.

According to League president Pam Sorem, scholarships are annually awarded to a deserving student at Crescenta Valley High School and at Glendale’s other high schools, as well as to a Glendale Community College student transferring to a four-year institution.

The awards were presented at a gala event at Oakmont Country Club co-chaired by Lydia Brown Trout and Kim Klosterman.

Beaton was a student at Glendale College when she was named as a finalist in the Miss Glendale competition. She soon began working for TV Guide magazine in Hollywood. There she met, and later married, Ron Beaton, a veteran of both the Marine Reserves and the U.S. Army.

A designer model for Catalina swimsuits, Beaton also modeled at the 1960 Democratic Convention in Los Angeles.

As a member since 1976, Beaton said her involvement has been very important.

“So many special women were members of this wonderful group,” said Beaton. “We all had an interest in giving back to our community.”

Dewey, a University of Southern California alumnus, began teaching at Third Street School in Los Angeles after graduation. She married fellow USC student and Marine Corps veteran Steven Dewey.

When her children were young, Dewey worked as a model for designers in the garment district. Later, she taught English as a Second Language at Glendale College to newly arrived Cuban refugees.

A member since 1972, Dewey quickly became involved in the annual fashion shows. She also focused on the group’s philanthropic outreach programs.

The League has been an important part of her life.

“I’ve made the most wonderful friends,” she said. “I’m deeply honored by this recognition.”