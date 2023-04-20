Elks Members/Elks Riders

In 2017, Elks member Bill Connor started the Elks Riders with several Elks members who had already been enjoying motorcycling for several years. The Elks Riders is an affiliate group of the Tujunga Elks Lodge. The group began generating poker runs to help veterans, and hosting breakfasts and dinner/dances. On St. Patrick’s Day 2023, Elks Riders showed their appreciation by honoring Sunland-Tujunga Fire Station #74, delivering 10 Patrick’s dinners to them. The Elks Riders host five events a year to help the Lodge, recently hosting the St. Patrick’s Dinner Dance on March 18 with all proceeds going to repair the Elks Lodge roof.

The next poker run is scheduled for June 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting and ending at the Sunland-Tujunga Elks Lodge and in addition to a great ride, ticket purchasers will enjoy a continental breakfast and, upon return, a barbecue lunch with live music. Tickets are $35 per rider, $25 per passenger, $25 for non-participants. The proceeds from the Elks Riders Annual Poker Run fund the July 15 barbecue and live music picnic for the vets once provided by the Lodge. When the Lodge was no longer able to fund the picnic, the Elks Riders came up with annual poker run to create the needed funds.

Anyone wishing to join the Elks Lodge and/or Elks Riders can obtain an application from any of the events or the Elbow Room, open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday through Monday, with plans to open on Wednesdays in late April. The Elbow Room is located in the rear of the Elks Lodge. Push the button on the upper right of the door to gain entry.

Elks members Amber Ardizone, Diane Gomula and Donna Higgins provided information on the Elks and Elks Riders.

Submitted by Katie O’BRIEN