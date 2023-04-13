Village Poets Celebrates National Poetry Month with Alice Pero and Brendan Constantine at Bolton Hall Museum on April 30

Village Poets of Sunland-Tujunga invites poets and friends to an afternoon of poetry performance with Sunland-Tujunga Poet Laureate Alice Pero and celebrated poet Brendan Constantine on Sunday, April 30 at 4:30 p.m. at the Bolton Hall Museum, located at 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga. Two segments of open mic will be available and refreshments will be served. Suggested donation is $5 per person for the cost of refreshments and to donate to the Little Landers Society. More information about the poets can be found at: https://villagepoets.blogspot.com.

Alice Pero’s poetry has been published in many magazines and anthologies including Nimrod, National Poetry Review, River Oak Review, Main Street Rag, Poet Lore, The Alembic, North Dakota Quarterly, The Distillery, Fox Cry Review, The Griffin, and G.W. Review, “Coiled Serpent,” “Wide Awake,” “Altadena Poetry Review,” and others. Her book of poetry, “Thawed Stars,” was praised by Kenneth Koch as having “clarity and surprises.” She has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize four times. She is the 10th Poet Laureate of Sunland/Tujunga.

A passionate dialoguer, she has created works with over 25 poets. Pero is also dedicated to teaching poetry and creative writing to children and currently has a residency with Fair Oaks School in Altadena.

Brendan Constantine is a poet based in Los Angeles. He is the author of numerous collections and his work has appeared in many literary standards, including Poetry, Best American Poetry, Tin House, Ploughshares, Poetry Review (UK) and Poem-a-Day. He has received support and commissions from the Getty Museum, James Irvine Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts. A popular performer, Constantine has presented his work to audiences throughout the U.S. and Europe, also appearing on NPR’s “All Things Considered,” TED ED, numerous podcasts, and YouTube. Constantine currently teaches at the Windward School and, since 2017, has been developing poetry workshops for people with aphasia.