Sunland-Tujunga Elks Lodge 2098 – Home of Brotherly Love

The Elks Lodge – “The Friendly Little Lodge on the Hill” – has been offering camaraderie, breakfasts twice a month, dinner dances and a variety of public events as well as aid to disabled children and veterans and scholarships since it opened in this location over 40 years ago.

Penelope is the Elks’ theme child for CHEMPI (California Hawaiian Elks Major Project Inc.), aiding children with disabilities.

Donated coins go into the purple pig bank, stationed in the Elks Lodge and given to members to fill. Last year $4.5 million was given to children needing 24-hour care and/or extended health care.

On the first and third Saturdays of the month the Elks offers breakfast with a variety of selections from 9 – 11:30 a.m. for around $10. Come and enjoy on April 15! All breakfasts and dinners are open to the public.

For over 30 years, the Elks has offered annual barbecue picnics, with live music, to veterans in the Veterans Care Facility.

The Elbow/Pool Room is available to members and their guests Thursday through Monday. Gather for camaraderie, low-priced drinks, snacks and pool games. Entrance to the Elbow Room is in the rear of the Elks Lodge. Breakfasts and dinner dances are open to the public and held upstairs; the entrance is at front door.

Elks Lodge dinners are held at 6 p.m. The next ones are on Saturday, April 22 and May 27, and include live band music.

Circle calendars for Friday, June 9 when Sunland-Tujunga Elks Lodge presents the Boys of Summer concert, an Eagles cover band.

Sunland-Tujunga Elks Lodge is located at 10137 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Submitted by Katie O’BRIEN