Glendale Memorial Hospital First in Area to Offer the VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution

Dignity Health – Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center (GMHHC) is the first hospital in Glendale to offer the VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution, the latest advancement in technology that helps surgeons perform precise knee replacement surgery. This advanced system was designed to help surgeons perform a knee replacement with the use of data that’s tailored to each patient’s anatomy, which may help provide predictable results to improve outcomes, increase mobility, and help patients recover faster.

In 2019, there were approximately 900,000 primary knee replacements performed in the United States. The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution works with the ATTUNE Total Knee, which works in harmony with the patient’s anatomy to deliver both stability and motion.

“Our team is excited to bring the newest in medical technology to Glendale Memorial Hospital to enhance the excellent care we provide to patients,” said Dr. Vahan Cepkinian, orthopedic surgeon. “The VELYS Digital Surgery platform consists of connected technologies designed to elevate the orthopedic experience for patients and surgical teams across the entire continuum of care, from preoperative to postoperative.”

The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution works in tandem with the ATTUNE® Knee System designed to work more closely with an individual patient’s anatomy.

“The new VELYS robot is the most advanced technology available today,” added Dr. Eli Ahdoot, orthopedic surgeon. “This latest robot allows us to be even more precise, leading to better outcomes and less pain for the patient.”

The VELYS and ATTUNE Knee can help increase stability and reduce pain, providing better range of motion and preventing the unstable feeling some patients experience during everyday activities, such as bending and walking up and down stairs. With these systems together, there is now an option for patients who are seeking the latest technology designed to provide digital precision in knee replacement.