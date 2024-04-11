PEOPLE MAKING NEWS

Jake Schaffer from La Crescenta was appointed to the fall semester 2023 academic dean’s list at the University of Dubuque.

Full-time students in good academic standing (registered for and having earned 12 or more letter grade credits for the term) who earn a term grade point average of 3.5 or above and who do not have any grades of incomplete for the term are named to the dean’s list. Once grades have been submitted for any incompletes, the Office of Academic Affairs reviews eligibility again for possible placement on the dean’s list for the given term.

Dean’s list is awarded for the fall and spring semesters only and may be awarded retroactively.

Katherine Festen has been named to Purchase College’s dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester. Festen, who is from La Crescenta, is studying theatre and performance, anthropology.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 for Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science programs and 3.75 for Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Music Performance programs. They must take a minimum of 12 credits.

Purchase College is part of the State University of New York (SUNY) network of 64 universities and colleges.

For more information about the College, visit www.purchase.edu.

Jacob C Thompson of Sunland received a Master of Science degree in occupational therapy from Clarkson University on Dec. 16.

Jacob C Thompson of Sunland received a Master of Science degree in occupational therapy from Clarkson University on Dec. 16.

Clarkson is a private, national research university leader in technological education and sustainable economic development through teaching, scholarship, research and innovation. Its main campus is located in Potsdam, New York.

Alex Chung of Glendale earned a Master of Science in analytics from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Chung was among approximately 6,300 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute’s 265th commencement exercises on Dec. 15-16 at McCamish Pavilion.

Chung was among approximately 6,300 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute's 265th commencement exercises on Dec. 15-16 at McCamish Pavilion.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is one of the top public research universities in the U.S.

As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast and the nation, conducting more than $1.3 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.

For more information, visit gatech.edu.

The following students were named to Emerson College’s dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester. The requirement to make dean’s list is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

Sam Kellman of Glendale 91208 is majoring in media arts production and is a member of the Class of 2024; Nicole Smith of Tujunga is majoring in theatre and performance and is a member of the Class of 2025; Liquan Zheng of La Cañada Flintridge is majoring in media arts production and is a member of the Class of 2025.

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city's Theatre District, Emerson College educates approximately 4,161 undergraduates and 554 graduate students from across the United States and nearly 70 countries.

Oliver E. Briskin and Karina H. Fischman, both from La Crescenta, were named to first honors at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Founded in 1887, Clark University is a liberal arts-based research university that offers more than 45 undergraduate majors and major tracks, more than 30 advanced degree programs.

Dani Di Paolo of Glendale (91208), who is in the packaging science program, Natalie Crowell of La Cañada Flintridge, who is in the humanities, computing and design program, Kyle Karapetian-McKinney of La Cañada Flintridge, who is in the new media design program, Silver Echavarria of La Crescenta, who is in the game design and development program and Bonnie Kim of La Crescenta, who is in the physician assistant program, were named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall semester of the 2023-2024 academic year. Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “incomplete,” “D” or “F;” and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Veronica Habashy, Class of 2026, and Dylan Tanouye, Class of 2027, both from La Cañada Flintridge, earned places on the Tufts University dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France, enjoys a global reputation for academic excellence.

Gabriel A. Torres of La Crescenta achieved dean’s list and semester honors for the fall 2023 semester at Purdue University in Indiana.

Approximately 1,600 students were named to the Biola University dean’s list in fall 2023. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

The following local residents were named to the dean’s list:

Faith Choi from La Crescenta majoring in allied health, Emily Low from Sunland majoring in comm sciences disorders, Molly Mittelberg from La Cañada Flintridge majoring in nursing, Jakob Torres from La Cañada Flintridge majoring in kinesiology.

Biola University celebrated 116 years of impacting its surrounding communities by going back to its Los Angeles roots and serving the homeless community.

With more than 5,000 students at its Southern California campus and around the world, Biola’s eight schools offer more than 150 academic programs at the bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels. For more information, visit biola.edu or call (562) 777-4061.

Heidi Oxley of La Cañada was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Oxley was initiated at Arkansas State University.

Oxley is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann.

University of Puget Sound recently announced its dean’s list for fall 2023. This recognition honors outstanding undergraduate students committed to academic excellence. To achieve dean’s list distinction, students must have earned a semester GPA of 3.70 or higher, completed all enrolled courses without withdrawals, and have no incomplete grades.

Katie Hayhurst, Hannah Lee and Maya Sheklow, all from La Crescenta, made the fall 2023 dean’s list at the University of Puget Sound.

Katie Hayhurst, Hannah Lee and Maya Sheklow, all from La Crescenta, made the fall 2023 dean's list at the University of Puget Sound.

A nationally ranked residential liberal arts college in Tacoma, Washington, University of Puget Sound enrolls 1,800 undergraduate students.