L’aureole of Glendale Members Receive Honors

Recently members of the non-profit L’aureole of Glendale gathered at Alissa’s Ocean View Bar & Grill in Montrose to receive a certificate of recognition from Glendale’s then-mayor Dan Brotman. The mayor had issued the certificate in recognition of dedicated years of service by its members.

L’aureole of Glendale was founded by two young women – Blanche Solberg and Mercia Snyder – who, when their husbands were away, wanted cultural outlets, companionship and a chance to increase their knowledge. L’aureole was named for the northern lights – those phenomena that light up the sky and heavens. A word from the Greek and Latin, it simply means “radiant light.”

L’aureole was established in 1967 and motivated by the desire to light the paths of others. In Glendale the name is synonymous with educational, cultural and charitable programs. Its members are dedicated to service and cooperation in the community and to aid and financially assist The Zone program of the Glendale Salvation Army. Over the years L’aureole had donated thousands of dollars to this program.

The Zone after school program is a free program for children from low-income households in Glendale. The program offers kids one-on-one assistance with homework and school assignments, the teaching and advancement of literacy and study skills, a chance to play sports, learn athletic skills and cultivate healthy, safe relationships with friends through better social skills.

Donations for The Zone after school program can be made out to The Glendale Salvation Army, 320 W. Windsor Road, Glendale, CA 91204. Write “The Zone program” in the memo section.