Easter Fun at the Church of Scientology in Montrose

Over 50 children and their families enjoyed a morning of Easter activities on Saturday, March 30 hosted by the Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills, 2254 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose.

Families had photo ops with the Easter bunny, decorated cookies and made custom Easter bags while hunting for eggs and eating treats.

“What a great event for my two daughters to attend,” said Crescenta Valley resident Kimberly Fraisse. “It was heartwarming to see all the joyous faces. The bunnies, the cookie decorating and arts and crafts were such a hit for all the little ones! Thank you to the Mission for hosting another successful Easter event.”

“We really enjoy creating family-friendly activities for our community,” said Mission Executive Director Stacy Kitchens. “This was our second year and we plan to keep doing it.”

Best known for its annual Halloween Haunted House, the Mission also hosts other free events for the community such as a first aid seminar coming up on Saturday, May 4 at 10 a.m.

The Mission of the Foothills has been part of the Montrose/Glendale community for over 40 years. The Mission offers communication and study courses for children, plus 20 life improvement courses for adults. In addition to free informational seminars and other activities open to the public, the Mission also supports various community outreach programs such as relationship and drug education seminars. For more information, please call (818) 957-1500 or visit its website at www.scientology-montrose.org.