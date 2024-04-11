Community Center Welcomes New Dance Teacher

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge (CCLCF) welcomed Rachel Alex McKinnell, an LA-based dancer and teacher, to its team of instructors. McKinnell will be teaching creative movement for the senior, adult, and teen departments.

McKinnell, who grew up in Glendale and graduated from CV High, has 16 years of training and performance experience recreationally and competitively in all styles of dance. She studied at the prestigious Revolution Dance Center where she now teaches full-time. She was a pro-assistant at LA Dance Magic Convention, under the direction of Jackie Sleight, and has worked with multiple choreographers throughout her time in the dance community.

CCLCF Executive Director Betsy Ferguson has known McKinnell for several years and welcomes her to the team.

“In addition to Rachel being an incredible performer and choreographer,” said Ferguson, “she is also an invested, hardworking and dedicated teacher. I know our participants are going to love her.”

McKinnell is excited to bring her passion for dance to the Community Center.

“Come to dance, laugh and create!” she said. “Creative movement is for all dancers no matter what their ability level. Join me … to learn … to dance … to have fun!”

McKinnell will begin teaching at the beginning of the Spring 2 session, which is open for registration.

For more information on programming, please contact CCLCF at (818) 790-4353 or visit www.cclcf.org.