Glendale Arts announced a call for artists for ace/121 Gallery’s January – December 2025 exhibits.

Individual artists and artist teams from a variety of backgrounds and experience levels are encouraged to complete the artist interest form. Visit ace121gallery.com for form and additional information.

Two- and three-dimensional work, including immersive installations, are suitable for the Gallery.

There is no fee to apply.

Interested artists should complete the artist interest form by May 31 and a Gallery panel will review submissions in June 2024. Selected artists will be contacted and confirmed in July 2024

ace/121 Gallery is a multidisciplinary venue located in the center of Glendale at the ace/121 artist colony. The Gallery hosts year-round art exhibits, live performances, screenings, conversations, readings, classes, workshops and special events.

Glendale Arts is an award-winning 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that generates opportunities throughout greater Los Angeles to showcase, promote, encourage and engage with the arts.

Founded in 2008, GA operates and programs ace/121 Gallery, delivers arts and entertainment programming through signature programs such as the Glendale International Film Festival and Solo Fest, and drives engagement through its membership program, SCENE. In 2023, the organization marked its 15th year of connecting artists and audiences.