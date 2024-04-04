Pasadena Society of Artists presents its 99th Annual Juried Exhibition

The Pasadena Society of Artists presents the 99th Annual Juried Exhibition opening at Whites Fine Art Gallery, 2414 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose on Tuesday, April 2 and continuing through Saturday, April 27. The opening reception is on Saturday, April 6 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with awards presented at 3 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres and light refreshments will be served.

The 99th Annual Juried Exhibition is also available online at ISSUU.com starting April 2. A full color catalog will be available for purchase at the opening reception.

Kenneth Ronney selected 42 artists and 73 artworks for the 99th Annual Juried Exhibition. The selected artworks offer a variety of approaches, subject matter and media. Media include collage, oil, acrylic, pen and ink, mixed media, digital images, assemblage, watercolor, etching, photography and ceramics.

Awards as selected by Kenneth Ronney include three awards of merit and three honorable mention awards.

The Annual Juried Exhibition has been presented every year since the inaugural exhibition in April 1925 at the Pasadena Art Institute. For many years the Annual continued to be presented at the Pasadena Art Institute/Pasadena Art Museum in addition to many institutions throughout Southern California.

Founded in 1925, the Pasadena Society of Artists is one of the area’s original professional artist groups. The Society is noted for its vigorous, active membership, wide diversity of artistic statement and high professional standards. Membership is by juried submission.

PSA is a non-profit organization whose mission is to present the works of its many talented and creative artists to the community of Pasadena and surrounding areas. Combining an active tradition of community participation and partnering with local community arts organizations, as well as philanthropic, humanitarian and educational institutions, PSA endeavors to enhance public awareness of art and the enriching qualities it brings to the lives of people.

For more information about PSA, visit www.PasadenaSocietyofArtists.org.