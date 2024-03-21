Standing Room Only at First Mixer of the Year for the Glendale Latino Association

By Ruth SOWBY

Glendale’s El Morfi Grill was the setting for the evening mixer of the Glendale Latino Association (GLA) held in January. Some 60 members and their guests dined on the restaurant’s signature Argentinian dishes served buffet style.

Sipping, supping and schmoozing were the order of the night. For $15 per GLA member and $20 per guest, participants got more than expected. Besides buffet and beverages, an opportunity drawing offered fine wines at a bargain basement price per raffle ticket.

Mic in hand, GLA President Anita Quinonez Gabrielian assured, “We are growing.”

She also promoted GLA’s Feb. 29 Installation & Awards Luncheon at the Oakmont Country Club where the GLA Man of the Year, Woman of the Year and Organization of the Year will be announced.

Proceeds from the February luncheon and the January mixer will go toward scholarships for worthy students from the community.