Katherine Markgraf Named ‘La Cañadan of the Year’ for 2023

The Kiwanis Club of La Cañada announced Katherine Markgraf as the 2023 La Cañadan of the Year to acknowledge her long-standing exemplary leadership and broad-based volunteer service throughout La Cañada Flintridge and the foothills community. A celebratory luncheon will be held on Wednesday, March 27 at 11:30 a.m. honoring Markgraf at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Recreation Hall, 1830 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge.

Established in 1951, the event marks the 64th Annual Awards ceremony, which acknowledges an individual or couple fulfilling seven major categories of volunteer service. Past recipients have included Gil Smith, Dr. Michael Leininger, Vicki Schwartz, Greg Brown, Michael Davitt and, most recently, Sheri Morton.

Volunteerism runs deep in the Markgraf family. As Markgraf will be recognized for her decades of civic, religious, social, youth and community service, her mother Pat Anderson was named La Cañadan of the Year in 2013. Although a 10-year gap separates Markgraf’s award, it is the first time a mother and daughter have achieved the same distinction in LCF.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the luncheon celebration. Tickets are $60 per person and may be purchased by emailing the chairperson at LCOY@lacanadakiwanis.org. Tickets can also be reserved by mailing a check to the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada – La Cañadan of the Year, P.O. Box 33, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91012. Make checks payable to the La Cañada Kiwanis Foundation. Those who make a reservation are to make sure to include name, email, contact phone and the name of the guests. The deadline to reserve tickets was March 20. For additional information, call Trish McRae at (818) 568-6411 and leave a message.