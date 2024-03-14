The Lanterman House and La Cañada Spring Home Tour Renew Partnership

The Lanterman Historical Museum Foundation and the La Cañada Spring Home Tour announced their partnership for the second consecutive year.

The Spring Home Tour on Friday, April 26 is the largest fundraiser for La Cañada High School 7/8 PTA and 9-12 PTSA and aims to bring in $80,000 for the one-day event. With four beautiful homes on the tour and an evening reception at an additional fifth home, the day’s events will be anchored by The Marketplace at Lanterman House.

Open to the public from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. with no admission cost, The Marketplace will serve as home base for all Spring Home Tour operations including same day ticket sales and a curated selection of food and home goods vendors. As an exciting bonus, attendees may tour the historic Lanterman House at no additional fee.

“We are so thankful to the Lanterman House for partnering with us again after such a successful event last year,” said Jennifer Miller, Spring Home Tour co-chair. “They are the ultimate example of a community partner. The Marketplace is a wonderful place to stop, shop, refuel and tour the gorgeous Lanterman House.”

Deepening the connection with LCHS 7/8 and LCHS, late afternoon tours of the Lanterman House will be led by the first-ever group of junior docents, composed of local seventh through ninth grade students who have undergone training in the history of the community, the Lanterman family and the house.

“We love featuring the historic Lanterman House on the Spring Home Tour and hope the visitors enjoy the grounds, the house and learning a bit about their local history,” noted Laura Verlaque, the Lanterman House executive director.