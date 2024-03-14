Free Admission ‘Spring Artwalk’ – A Unique Event for Both Collectors and Young Kids in LA on March 23 & 24

For something fun and different to kick off summer, the Brewery Artwalk is holding its free admission Spring Artwalk on Saturday and Sunday, March 23 and March 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For two days there will be open studios on Main Street in Lincoln Heights, just east of the LA River. This event is for everyone: families to first time buyers, collectors to curators, experienced art denizens to young kids experiencing the art world for the first time.

A venerable institution, the Brewery Artwalk is in its 41st year of welcoming the public to this twice-yearly event. It is a unique opportunity to explore the campus – the world’s largest art complex, a fascinating jumble of former industrial buildings which were once home to East Side Tap Brewery, and later Pabst Blue Ribbon – now home to hundreds of artists and creatives, many of whom will be opening their studios during the weekend.

Guests will find nearly every discipline represented and the pleasure of meeting the artists in their studios is a wonderful way to fall in love with original art. Start or add to your collection with a connection to the person who made it and have a story to go with the artwork that adds layers of meaning to the experience … and your memories of your visit.

There will be a beer garden in the middle of the complex with a menu of easy to eat on-the-go food plus an array of food trucks on Avenue 21. Free parking is available at the UPS facility on Moulton Avenue, 621 S. Avenue 21 in LA; message line: (323) 638-9382. www.breweryartwalk.com