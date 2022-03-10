People Making News

Aidan Milanese of Glendale was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Hofstra University. Milanese achieved a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

Hofstra University is a nationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, New York. Students can choose from more than 165 undergraduate program options and 175 graduate program options in the liberal arts and sciences, education, health professions and human services, the Peter S. Kalikow School of Government, Public Policy and International Affairs, the Fred DeMatteis School of Engineering and Applied Science, the Frank G. Zarb School of Business, the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication, the Maurice A. Deane School of Law, the Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies, and the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. Hofstra University is a community of 11,000 students from around the world who are dedicated to civic engagement, academic excellence and becoming leaders in their communities and their careers.

__________________

La Crescenta resident Kevin Faeustle, a graduate of Crescenta Valley High School, earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College in Washington. This recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted, and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.

Situated within the rich and complex landscape and history of the Walla Walla Valley, Whitman College provides a rigorous liberal arts education to students from diverse backgrounds. Whitman students develop their intellectual and creative capacities in a supportive scholarly community that prioritizes student learning within and beyond our classrooms.

__________________

Matthew Moody of Sunland graduated from Ithaca College in New York with a BM in music education and Leo Gonta of La Crescenta was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

Founded in 1892, Ithaca College is a residential college dedicated to building knowledge and confidence through a continuous cycle of theory, practice and performance. Home to some 6,500 students, the college offers more than 90 degree programs in its schools of business, communications, humanities and sciences, health sciences and human performance, and music.

__________________

Markos Meytarjyan, Karen Meytarjyan and Anna Minasyan of Glendale have been named to the St. Olaf College dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

The dean’s list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.

One of the nation’s leading liberal arts colleges, St. Olaf in Northfield, Minnesota challenges students to excel in the liberal arts, examine faith and values, and explore meaningful vocation in an inclusive, globally engaged community nourished by Lutheran tradition.