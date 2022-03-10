LCWC Crazy Hat Night

Those 18 and older are invited to participate in the March Crazy Hat Night on Monday, March 21 at 7 p.m. at the La Crescenta Woman’s Club. For the winner wearing the craziest homemade hat, the club’s Evening Section will make a $300 donation to that person’s 501(c)3 philanthropy of choice.

Participants are encouraged to be creative and have fun!

At the April 17 meeting of the Evening Section the chosen philanthropy will be invited to attend the meeting to accept their check and speak to the group. The LCWC monthly Evening Section meeting is held on the Third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the LCWC Clubhouse, 4004 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta. Refreshments are served and there’s plenty of time for socializing and getting to know members while discussing future charitable activities, fundraising and project accomplishments. There are occasional speakers, participation in a charitable project or game night.

The daytime luncheon meeting is held on the second Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m.; it conducts similar activities.

Phone (818) 957-9806 or email info@lacrescentawomansclub.org for information or reservations.

www.lacrescentawomansclub.org / FB: @lacrescentawomansclub / IG: @gfwc_lcwc

Submitted by Cindy CHARLES