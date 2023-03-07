People Making News

Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

From La Cañada Flintridge, Braden Beagle, expected graduate year 2026, undeclared major, Andrew Kim, expected graduate year 2023, majoring in mechanical engineering and Hanan Phillips, expected graduate year 2026, undeclared major, have each earned a spot on the dean’s list.

___________________________

Jared Nishimura from La Cañada, majoring in electrical & computer engineering, was named to the fall 2022 president’s list at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas. The president’s list recognizes students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester to receive this honor.

