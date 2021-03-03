Glendale Memorial Hospital Earns Five-Star Rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

Dignity Health – Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center (GMHHC) has earned five stars, the highest-possible rating, through the Overall Hospital Star Ratings program by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

“This achievement is a true testament to the commitment of our staff and physicians,” said Jill Welton, GMHHC hospital president. “Providing high-quality, compassionate care in a safe environment is our top priority and it is rewarding to receive this recognition from CMS.”

CMS created the Overall Hospital Star Ratings program to help patients and their loved ones compare hospitals. The federal agency assigns star ratings to more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide based on their performance across seven quality performance areas: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care and efficient use of medical imaging.

Only 8% of hospitals nationwide and 11% statewide and just five hospitals in the greater Los Angeles area achieved this five-star rating. Hospitals receive an Overall Star Rating (1, 2, 3, 4, or 5 stars) and a performance category for each measure group (i.e., above the national average, same as the national average, or below the national average). The Overall Hospital Rating provides consumers with a simple overall rating generated by combining multiple dimensions of quality into a single summary score.