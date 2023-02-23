People Making News

Thea Stefan from La Cañada Flintridge was named to the Miami University fall 2022-23 president’s list.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Stefan is earning a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.

Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio.

Miami boasts a student body of nearly 19,000.

_________________

Aurora University has named Kelly Helton of La Crescenta to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Helton is majoring in parks and recreation leadership, environmental studies and sustainability.

The dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher.

Founded in 1893, Aurora University is a four-year, private, non-profit, accredited higher education institution located on a 39-acre campus in Aurora, the second largest city in Illinois. The university serves more than 4,100 undergraduate and approximately 2,000 graduate students across more than 50 majors and programs. Learn more at aurora.edu.

_________________

Colin Fong Suehiro of La Canada Flintridge earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity from University of Maryland Global Campus in fall 2022.

Suehiro was one of more than 7,600 students worldwide who earned degrees from UMGC in the fall. Graduates came from all 50 states, five U.S. territories and 18 countries.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary, University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce. Today, UMGC enrolls some 90,000 students annually offering bachelors’, masters’ and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificates in more than 125 fully online, hybrid and face-to-face programs and specializations.

UMGC now offers classes to military service personnel and their families at more than 180 locations in more than 20 countries. More than half of the university’s students are active-duty military personnel, their families, members of the National Guard and veterans.

_________________

The following students earned a place on the scholastic honor roll fall 2022 at Oregon State University.

A total of 12,220 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least six graded hours of course work.

Students on the honor roll included: From Burbank – Kaylee Chiang, sophomore, majoring in art; Emma K. Grill, junior, majoring in merchandising management; Lucy Heine, freshman, majoring in university exploratory studies; Timothy M. Johansen, post baccalaureate, majoring in computer science; from Glendale – Colene Encarnado, post baccalaureate, majoring in computer science; Robinson Ibarra, senior, majoring in computer science; Jason H. Lee, senior, majoring in economics; Aidan J. Schmitigal, freshman, majoring in general engineering; from La Cañada Flintridge – Hayden N. Henderson, freshman, majoring in computer science; Gregory R. Navasarkian, post baccalaureate, majoring in computer science; from La Crescenta – Michelle P. Lee, post baccalaureate, majoring in computer science; from Montrose Georgina Martinez, senior, majoring in fish, wildlife & conserv science; from Tujunga Aspyn R. Park, senior, majoring in psychology; from Sunland – Arman Manukyan, post baccalaureate, majoring in computer science.

_________________

Christina Castro of La Crescenta received a Master of Science degree from The University of Alabama. UA awarded over 1,650 degrees during its fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10.

A total of 12,791 students enrolled during fall semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all As).

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

The 2022 fall dean’s list includes from La Cañada Madison Miller, Jack Oxley and Hazel Valentine.

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. UA provides nearly 200 degree programs on a student-centered campus. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers.

_________________

11 percent of the student body at Utah Tech University earned dean’s list honors. Inclusion on the dean’s list requires students to complete a minimum of 15 credits and achieve a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89.

From La Crescenta Sam Cook and Nicole Rowley earned spots on the dean’s list.

Utah Tech University is an open-enrollment teaching institution that offers more than 250 academic programs at one of the lowest tuition costs in the western United States.

_________________

Alexis Schier of La Cañada Flintridge was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and global citizens. Established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay, the University of Findlay has more than 80 majors leading to baccalaureate degrees and offers 11 master’s degrees, and five doctoral degrees. More than 3,500 students are enrolled at Findlay.

_________________

Sarah Hansen, Christopher Hansen and Lloyd Wong of Glendale were named to the St. Olaf College dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.

The dean’s list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.

One of the nation’s leading liberal arts colleges, St. Olaf challenges students to excel in the liberal arts, examine faith and values, and explore meaningful vocation in an inclusive, globally engaged community nourished by Lutheran tradition.