Zoom Saves The Day

Members of La Cañada Flintridge Orthopaedic Guild (LCFOG) were ready to struggle through the rainstorm on Feb. 1 to get to their monthly meeting in La Cañada. Mike Willis, director of Corporate and Community Engagement at Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children (LOIC), made some phone calls and set up a Zoom meeting for all LCFOG members so no one had to leave their home.

LCFOG is an organization dedicated to the premise that all children deserve and should receive medical care by the best doctors available. Members of the Guild meet monthly to discuss how this can be accomplished and how they can help. New members Johnette Martindale and Rita La Face were welcomed to LCFOG and quickly signed up to help at the upcoming silent auction.

Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children (LOIC) is proud of its physicians and surgeons who treat children with orthopaedic issues and follow up with their care. Some children may need surgery or maybe just a new cast but will get the best care and follow up to be able to stay well and play well.

One doctor, Nicholas Bernthal, has been a part of LOIC and UCLA and was recently appointed permanent chair of UCLA Dept. of Orthopaedic Surgery. He is the first chair in the history of the department at UCLA who has a pediatric practice. Dr. Bernthal is also officially the chair and executive medical director of the Dept. of Orthopaedic Surgery at David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. His subspecialties include musculoskeletal oncology/cancer, sports injuries, bone and soft tissue tumors.

He delights in his work and said, “[The] best part of my job is that I really get to do something different every single day.”

He has a wealth of experience and expertise in his chosen department and looks forward to new heights in patient care, research and education.

At the recent Zoom meeting, LCFOG President DeeDee Nuanes reported the group raised $24,000 this past year that will be donated fully to LOIC where doctors treat children, including providing any necessary surgery, regardless whether parents are able to afford the cost. Casts, braces and crutches are given to those who need them.

For Valentine’s Day, LCFOG members Caryl Pettit, Arlene Massimino, Marie Baker and Rita LaFace took cookies to LOIC. Cookie packages were given to all staff members and medical personnel as a thank you for their dedication and hard work at LOIC.

LCFOG does a great job but could do better with more help. Anyone who is interested in helping others and making a difference can contact Jeanne Long at (818) 248-7822. The group meets the first Thursday of the month (next month on March 7).

Written by Arlene MASSIMINO