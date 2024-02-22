How the Heart Changes with Age

A lifetime of healthy living has positive impacts on risk factors related to heart disease. Risks include high blood pressure and high cholesterol from smoking, a sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet, alcohol abuse and genetics. However, did you know age is our most dominant risk factor? We see that at least 80% of deaths from coronary heart disease are among people 65 and older. The stark reality is heart disease is the leading cause of death among Americans.

Common conditions that contribute to the decline of an older heart include:

Thickening and stiffening. Heart chambers and valves often grow thicker and stiffer with age, weakening blood pumping to and from the heart.

Congestive heart failure. To compensate for diminished blood pumping, the aging heart may stretch to hold more blood, causing the kidneys to retain more water, salt and other fluids.

Hardening of the arteries. In a condition known as arteriosclerosis, large arteries harden as we age, inhibiting oxygen-rich blood flow to the heart and other organs.

Increase in size. Older people are at increased risk for cardiomegaly, an increase in the size of the heart.

Slower heart rate. The system responsible for the heart’s ability to maintain a normal pace is susceptible to fibrosis and fat accumulation in older hearts resulting in slowed heart rate.

Atrial fibrillation. Common among older adults, arrhythmia (abnormal heart rhythms) can lead to serious cardiovascular events.

How can we provide a little love to our aging hearts?

See your doctor regularly, know your numbers (blood pressure, cholesterol, etc.), and take medications as prescribed.

Stay active. Consult with your physician about your individual limits, but daily physical activity, totaling 150 minutes per week, is recommended. Try activities that are accessible and that you enjoy such as brisk walking or gardening. Avoid spending hours every day sitting.

Follow a heart-healthy diet and maintain a healthy weight. Eat plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables, foods high in fiber (whole grains, legumes, etc.) and low in saturated fat, added sugars and salt.

Limit your alcohol intake and don’t smoke. No more than one drink per day is advised for older adults.

Address and manage stress. Older age can impose unique stresses: loneliness, diminished mobility, illness, worry about the future, etc. Be willing to seek help and advice from family, friends and community resources.

For more information on heart health visit the American Heart Association at heart.org. You are always welcome to ask about local healthcare, nutrition, exercise and stress management resources from USC Verdugo Hills Hospital’s Community Resource Center for Aging at (818) 949-4033 or email us at aging-resources@med.usc.edu.