FCSF Distinguished Person Award Nominations Sought

Anyone who knows of an individual or couple who have made a significant difference in the lives of local schools and the student community in some manner (direct or not) are invited to nominate them for the 2023 Distinguished Person Award (DPA). The Foothills Community Scholarship Foundation of La Cañada Flintridge, Inc., formerly known as the Community Scholarship Foundation of LCF, is seeking nominations for those who have exhibited excellence in education and community service in the La Cañada Flintridge and Crescenta Valley High School attendance areas. Past awardees include Dr. Michael and Nancy Leininger, Wes Seastrom and, most recently, Church of the Lighted Window Preschool Executive Director Suzie Johnson.

A joint Scholarship and Distinguished Person Award celebration will be held on April 28 at the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge to recognize all the honorees. Visit fcsflacanada.org to download the nomination form and email it to presidentFCSF@gmail.com or mail it to FCSF – Distinguished Person Award, 466 Foothill Blvd. #200, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011. The deadline to submit a nomination is Feb. 29. Contact FCSF President Trish McRae at (818) 568-6411 for more information.