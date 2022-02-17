People Making News

Matthew Gottfried, class of 2025, and Diana Kim, class of 2022 who is majoring in environmental studies, each earned dean’s high honors for the 2021 fall semester at Connecticut College. Both are from Glendale.

Founded in 1911, Connecticut College is a private liberal arts college of 1,800 students located on a 750-acre arboretum campus in New London. The College’s mission is to educate students to put the liberal arts into action as citizens of a global society.

Makenna Christensen of La Cañada Flintridge has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Christensen is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in marketing.

To make the dean’s list, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall 2021 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college; for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the dean’s list.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws over 7,500 undergraduate and 3,500 graduate and professional students from nearly all states and more than 60 countries. In addition to its nationally recognized academic programs, Marquette is known for its service learning programs and internships as students are challenged to use what they learn to make a difference in the world. Find out more about Marquette at marquette.edu.

La Crescenta residents David Komjathy, who is attending the College of Agricultural & Life Science, earned a spot on the dean’s list and Charles Pingry, attending the School of Human Ecology, earned a spot on the dean’s honor list at The University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor “dean’s list” but some grant the “dean’s honor list” and “dean’s high honor list.”

