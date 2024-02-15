Affordable Health Screenings Coming to Montrose

Residents living in and around the Montrose can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Knights of Columbus will host this community event on Feb. 23. The site is located at 2657 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose.

Screenings can check for:

The level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health

HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

Diabetes risk

Kidney and thyroid function, and more

Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.

Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with participants to create a package that is right for them based on age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit the Life Line website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.