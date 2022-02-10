People Making News

The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 4,900 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute’s 261st commencement exercises Dec. 17-18 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Mohammad Jafari and Allen Keshishian, both from Tujunga, earned degrees. Jafari earned a Master of Science in music technology and Keshishian earned a Master of Science in computer science.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.

The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its nearly 40,000 students, representing 50 states and 149 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.

Gabrielle Xena Stanton of Sunland, a freshman majoring in mechanical engineering, was named a presidential scholar for the fall 2021 semester at Clarkson University.

Presidential scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.

Clarkson is a private, national research university and a leader in technological education and sustainable economic development through teaching, scholarship, research and innovation. The main campus is located in Potsdam, New York with additional graduate program and research facilities located in the New York Capital Region, Beacon, New York, and New York City. Clarkson educates 4,300 students across 95 programs of study in engineering, business, the arts, education, sciences and health professions.