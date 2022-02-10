ALF Bargain Box Re-Opens

Customers of the Assistance League Flintridge Bargain Box Thrift Shop lined up on Tuesday, Feb. 1 for the grand re-opening of the store after a holiday and January hiatus.

The store and donation hours are Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All COVID protocols are being followed.

The Bargain Box is located at 4607 Oakwood Ave., across from T.J. Maxx in La Cañada Flintridge. More information is available at ALFlintridge.org or (818) 790-6467. For membership information, call (818) 790-1328, or visit the website.