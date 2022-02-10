ALF Bargain Box Re-Opens

By on No Comment

Customers of the Assistance League Flintridge Bargain Box Thrift Shop lined up on Tuesday, Feb. 1 for the grand re-opening of the store after a holiday and January hiatus.

The store and donation hours are Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All COVID protocols are being followed.

Assistance League of Flintridge members decorated the Bargain Box with Valentine merchandise. Pictured from left are Kitty Barr, Nana Smith, Ginny Kelley, Joanna Petroff, Marilyn Okano, Mary Mieding, Lynne Thompson and Shirley Pasqua.
Submitted by Gale MUSKER

The Bargain Box is located at 4607 Oakwood Ave., across from T.J. Maxx in La Cañada Flintridge. More information is available at ALFlintridge.org or (818) 790-6467. For membership information, call (818) 790-1328, or visit the website.

 

ALF Bargain Box Re-Opens added by on
View all posts by CV Weekly →