Vigen Khojayan, MD, Named Chief of Staff at Dignity Health – Glendale Memorial Hospital

Vigen Khojayan, MD, Family Medicine, is the newly elected chief of the medical staff of Dignity Health – Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, a 334-bed, non-profit acute care hospital in Glendale.

Board certified in family medicine, Dr. Khojayan began his private practice in Glendale in 2009 and joined the medical staff at Glendale Memorial Hospital in 2010. He previously served as chair of the hospital’s Family Medicine Division and as the medical staff’s secretary/treasurer and vice chief of staff. In his new role as chief of staff, he is charged with the enforcement of the medical staff bylaws, rules and regulations.

Originally from Armenia, Dr. Khojayan received his medical degree in 1980 from Yerevan State Medical University in Armenia. He taught medical students at State Medical College and also served as a vascular surgeon at General Hospital in Vanadzor. He completed the internship program at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta, Maine; residency program at Ventura County Medical Center in Ventura, California; and fellowship program in Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation at St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles.

A community advocate, Dr. Khojayan volunteered for the Rescue Center in Vanadzor, Armenia as one of the first surgeons to work in the operating room after the 1988 Earthquake in Spitak. He also volunteered for the American International Health Alliance as a coordinator for a partnership between UCLA Medical Center and a polyclinic in Vanadzor, Armenia.

With over 40 years of experience as a physician, Dr. Khojayan is highly regarded by his peers, and keenly devoted to the advancement of patients’ lives and the progress of health care in the Glendale community.

“I look forward to working closely with Glendale Memorial Hospital’s exceptional medical staff – each of whom is committed to providing compassionate and safe care while upholding our reputation for quality,” said Dr. Khojayan.