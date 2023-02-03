Trees Planted to Honor Two Club Members

On Saturday, Jan. 28 members of the Crescenta Valley Group of the Sierra Club gathered at Deukmejian Wilderness Park to honor two longtime Sierra Club members who recently died: Marlene Plummer of La Crescenta and John Yard of Sunland.

Trees were planted in the park with permission from Glendale Parks and Recreation to replace several trees that were destroyed in the Station Fire. Both Plummer and Yard were contributing members to the Crescenta Valley Group and regularly showed up for hikes, programs and community events. Among the things Plummer was known for was always bringing baked homemade cookies for the Group’s monthly programs at La Crescenta Library, while Yard was also an active member of the Sunland Tujunga Neighborhood Council’s Safe Traffic Committee.

As the trees flourish and grow, both folks will be remembered for their resilience, courage and perseverance.

Story and photos by Pat KRAMER