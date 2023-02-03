Come One, Come All to New Moon

By now the foothill communities of La Crescenta, La Cañada, Montrose, Glendale and Sunland-Tujunga and more are familiar with the La Cañada Flintridge Orthopaedic Guild (LCFOG). The Guild is committed to raising funds for Luskin OIC (Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children). All monies collected go directly to benefiting children who do not have funds or insurance and need medical care including casts, crutches, surgical intervention, prosthesis, physical therapy and more.

For that reason, LCFOG is inviting local residents to join them on Feb. 8 at the New Moon restaurant, 2138 Verdugo Road in Montrose any time between 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. (Their telephone number is [818] 249-4393.) New Moon specializes in contemporary Chinese cuisine and even have outside seating.

Meet some friends for lunch or dinner or place an order for takeout; diners can place their order in advance online. It will be ready when they arrive.

For LCFOG to benefit, diners are asked to place their receipts in a box that will be on the front counter. LCFOG will receive a percentage of all sales and all money will go directly to the Luskin OIC to provide children with what they need to “Grow Well and Play Well.”

Ladies who are looking for a way to spend some of their free time are asked to consider attending one of the LCFOG meetings held on the first Thursday of months September through June. If interested, contact Jeanne Long at (818) 640-9106.

Submitted by Arlene MASSIMINO