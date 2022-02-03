People Making News

Andrew Odom of Glendale and Andrew Kim of La Cañada Flintridge earned placement on the Bucknell University dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

Adam Burnstine from La Cañada Flintridge earned dean’s list status at Lehigh University in the fall 2021 semester. Dean’s list status is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.

A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).

Madison Miller and Hazel Valentine, both of La Cañada, were named to the deans list list.

Jake Schaffer of La Crescenta/Glendale was named to Eastern New Mexico University’s dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must complete a minimum of 15 credit hours with a GPA of 3.25 or greater.

