People Making News

From La Crescenta, Lisa Barger, who earned a Master of Arts in special education, and Isabelle Seeto, who earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing, summa cum laude, were among those who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado at the end of the fall 2023 semester.

Evita Tergalstian of Sunland was named to the College of Our Lady of the Elms fall 2023 dean’s list. Tergalstian was among 482 students named to the fall 2023 dean’s list.

To qualify, a full-time student must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher without incompletes.

Elms College is a coed Catholic college in Chicopee, Massachusetts offering a liberal arts curriculum that was founded in 1928 by the Sisters of St. Joseph.

Sydney Parucci from Glendale was named to the dean’s list for the 2023 fall semester at the University of New England. Dean’s list students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

The University of New England is Maine’s largest private university with two coastal campuses in Maine, a one-of-a-kind study-abroad campus in Tangier, Morocco and an array of flexible online offerings. The University of New England is the state’s top provider of health professionals and home to Maine’s only medical and dental colleges, a variety of other interprofessionally aligned health care programs, and nationally recognized degree paths in the marine sciences, the natural and social sciences, business, the humanities and the arts. une.edu

Audra Steinbrugge from La Cañada Flintridge has been named to the Knox College dean’s list of distinguished students for the 2023 fall term.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term with a grade point average of 3.6 or better (on a 4.0 scale).

Founded in 1837, Knox College is a national liberal arts college in Galesburg, Illinois. Knox enrolls students from nearly every state.

Sarah Hansen, who is studying Chinese and psychology, Christopher Hansen, Lloyd Wong, Markos Meytarjyan, who is studying mathematics and computer science – all from Glendale – made the fall 2023 dean’s list at St. Olaf College. The dean’s list is a scholarly award for students who demonstrate academic excellence.

Located on 300 acres in Northfield, Minnesota, St. Olaf College is a residential liberal arts institution with an enrollment of more than 3,000 students offering over 85 undergraduate majors, concentrations and pre-professional tracks. St. Olaf is committed to meeting the demonstrated financial needs of every student with 98% of students receiving scholarships or grants.

St. Olaf is an Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ECLA)-affiliated college. The college’s mission is to challenge students to excel in the liberal arts, examine faith and values, and explore meaningful vocation in an inclusive, globally engaged community nourished by Lutheran tradition. St. Olaf students and faculty come from a wide range of religious traditions, including those who do not claim any faith tradition. stolaf.edu

Sally Pontrelli from Glendale, Colin Melillo from La Cañada and Jackson Scott La Cañada Flintridge earned placement on the Gonzaga University dean’s list for fall semester 2023. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Maddie Bohman from Glendale, Blake Rivera from La Cañada Flintridge and Sophia Atin from La Crescenta earned placement on the Gonzaga University president’s list for fall semester 2023. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga offers over 75 fields of study, 24 master’s degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.