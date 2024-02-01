Huge Courtyard Sale at the Thursday Club

The La Cañada Thursday Club will be hosting an enormous sale in its courtyard on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sale items include antiques, art, china, collectibles, crystal, electronics, furniture, garden and outdoor items, holiday décor, housewares, jewelry, linens, pet items, sporting goods, toys and vintage items. Everything is priced to sell!

The historic Thursday Clubhouse is located at 4440 Woodleigh Lane. Admission is free and there is plenty of parking.

The Thursday Club is a social, cultural and philanthropic organization that also supports a scholarship and debutante program. For information on the Thursday Club visit lacanadathursdayclub.org. For information regarding the courtyard sale contact Sheri Morton at sherimorton49@gmail.com.