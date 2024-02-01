Community Center Launches Teen Apprenticeship Program

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge (CCLCF) is inviting local teens to apply for its new teen apprenticeship program. Student ages 16 and older will be paired with seasoned instruction professionals in sports, dance, music, ceramics and STEM, gaining firsthand teaching experience while developing leadership, communication and organizational skills. Those selected for the inaugural apprentice program will be mentored by “Coach Andy” Chidester who brings over two decades of experience coaching a variety of youth sports. Apprentices will learn about program development, coaching techniques, student-parent communication, administrative management and marketing.

“We are thrilled to spearhead this program,” said Betsy Ferguson, executive director of CCLCF. “Our goal is to provide practical work experience for our local high schoolers while also preparing them for future careers and giving them a chance to contribute to our community.”

For the first session participants should have a background in sports and be willing to commit to two-three hours per week starting Feb. 26. Following successful completion of the program apprentices may be considered for paid positions.

Applications are due by Feb 2, with interviews starting the week of Feb. 5.

For more information or to apply, contact office@cclcf.org or call (818) 790-4353.