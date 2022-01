The Navigage Foundation presents a check to the USC Verdugo Hills Hospital Community Resource Center for Aging for the expansion of its services in the foothill communities.

From left are Susan Carr, CRCA advisory committee chair, Dr. Adria Navarro, CRCA program manager, Deborah Weirick USC VHH director of Community and Donor Relations and Navigage Foundation representatives Jim Rock, DeWayne McMullin and Todd Walklett.

Provided by USC-VHH