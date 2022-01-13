ALG Receives Gift

Assistance League of Glendale – ALG ¬– recently received a $5,000 check from Gary Guemiksizian, general manager of Toyota of Glendale, and the club members anticipate receiving a second check from the Toyota Corporation matching the first.

Guemiksizian explained that donations were given to two Glendale non-profits that were chosen by drawing names from a hat. The names being considered were approved as non-profits by Toyota Corporate and ALG was lucky to be chosen. ALG is noted as a GuideStar gold transparency non-profit. Not only is ALG transparent in its philanthropies but the non-profit must also have 100% donations from its Appeals Campaign from members. Assistance League philanthropies include Operation School Bell, Senior Neighborhood Fellowship, scholarships, Authors & Illustrators, Ascencia baskets and vocational training.

To learn more about ALG, call president Carol Svatora at (586) 202-8764 or stop by its second hand shop Thrift Alley at 314 E. Harvard St. It’s open Wednesdays thru Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Submitted by Danette ERICKSON