LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

An ‘Enlightened’ Idea

Little flames on leaves floating down the Ganges. Eight nights of candles lit in honor of magic oil. Electric lights in fir trees reminiscent of logs dragged into caves, huts and castles and set on fire. A legend of an unusual astrological event in autumn, now celebrated at the winter solstice.

All around the world through all recorded time humans want to brighten up our long winter nights, and the Crescenta Valley is no exception.

And why the rush to put away your beautiful lights? Winter has barely begun and even at the New Year many locals haven’t even celebrated their Christmas yet, and won’t for nearly a week.

Here’s my thought. This year let’s leave up all our lights until at least Jan. 19. Even better, take them down the morning of the 20th, as another sort of darkness descends.

Roberta Medford

Montrose