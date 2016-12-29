The Sports Year in Review, 2016

Local Area Girls’ basketball celebrated CIF titles and a trip to Sacramento, while on the track, Flintridge Prep’s Jack Van Scoter couldn’t be caught.

January

The Falcons boys’ basketball team won its league opener in a frenzied home game against Burroughs’ High School 61-50. Always a testy matchup, partly because of the play on the court and partly because of the frosty relationship between CV coach Shawn Zargarian and Burroughs coach Adam Hochberg, the Indians battled back from a 21-point deficit in the second half but couldn’t complete the comeback. Hochberg was given a technical foul for arguing what he deemed poor calls from the officials, which stalled his team’s comeback.

The CV girls’ water polo team was in fine form early in the season. So dominant over the years in the Pacific League, the Falcons beat Arcadia 18-3 on Jan. 12 at home to put the rest of league on notice: this would yet again be the year of the Falcon. The win gave CV a 10-1 record. Led by senior driver Audrey Taylor, the Falcons were able to have another great year in 2016 even though they lost six seniors from 2015. “It’s a different team this year,” said Taylor, who committed to UC Davis. “A team goal was to get unified, and that’s a big deal because if you’re not unified you won’t do well.”

Ric Cly, a local area baseball coach who spent time with St. Francis High School, passed away on Jan. 12 due to complications from leukemia and pneumonia. He was 66. Cly grew up in the San Gabriel Valley, and played baseball and tennis. He turned his attention to coaching after high school and helped players from age 5 to adult along his journey. “He was very passionate. He was very giving. Very knowledgeable in the game of baseball,” said his son Jason.

Coming off of a victorious high from beating their biggest rival, Arcadia, the Crescenta Valley Falcons girls’ soccer team fought to keep their perfect Pacific League season alive. The girls played the Burroughs Indians for the second time in the season. The first half ended with the score of 1-1, but in the end Burbank came out on top by scoring two more goals, killing the Falcons’ winning streak 3-1. Captain Rachel Bird was lost for the second half after suffering a knee injury.

February

On Feb. 1, Crescenta Valley High honored Mike Norseth, a former Falcon who was in attendance at a basketball game to present a Super Bowl 50 Golden Ball to the high school that started it all for him. Norseth was on the Cincinnati Bengals’ roster when they played the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIII. Norseth attended CVHS and graduated in 1982, the same year he won the Outstanding Male Athlete award, playing football, basketball and baseball. Norseth is now the owner and president of Brock Insurance Group in Sandy, Utah. Immediately after his NFL career ended, he began working in insurance. His current company was started in 2007 and named after his son. He also has a daughter, Chloe.

Most in the Crescenta Valley High aquatics program call her Mack, but her nickname in the playoffs should have been Big D. Mackenzie Drewe, the senior goalkeeper for the Lady Falcons water polo team, came up big, as did the rest of the defense in the Falcons’ 10-4 victory over the Ayala Bulldogs of Chino Hills in the CIF-SS Division IV quarterfinal game at Pasadena City College. “Mackenzie had an amazing game. It’s one of the best games so far. She really pulled through,” said senior Audrey Taylor. “Every game is a defensive game. Defense wins games, that’s for sure.” The low-scoring affair was in contrast to the Falcons’ first round game earlier in the week, a 17-2 thrashing of Arlington High.

The CV boys’ basketball team lost 70-65 in overtime to Walnut at CVHS. It was the final game for Arin Ovanessian, Gabe Ajemian, Chris Reik, Tadeh Tarverdians, Michael Mirzaian and Harout Boyajian. It’s never a shock to see seniors get emotional after their final game. Sullen faces, tears and hugs are the norm this time of year for basketball players. But coaches take these losses hard as well. “It’s okay when I walk in, I’m okay emotionally, but when I see them, I see the tears in their eyes,” Coach Shawn Zargarian said. “Every year it breaks my heart because I know for them, there’s so much time, effort and energy [they spent]. It’s their life. CV basketball is their life.” The Falcons went 19-8 overall, 9-5 in the Pacific League. “It gets emotional,” said Ovanessian. “It went by too quickly. Now it’s my last game and it’s kind of a shock. There’s no more high school basketball. But it was a good run.”

It was another impressive run by the Crescenta Valley girls’ water polo team, but in the end the Falcons were still left with disappointment after their season ended Feb. 24 in the CIF Division IV semifinals at Diamond Bar High School. They lost to Royal High School, which went on to win the title. The 16-4 defeat at the hands of Royal may not have been what the Falcons were expecting, but they knew coming in it was going to be a rough ride. “We went into it preparing a solid defense to counter their very powerful offense. We’re a great team, but we just faced a really, really good one. I think they were the better team on that day,” said goalkeeper Mackenzie Drewe.

Track and field enthusiasts welcomed the 4th Annual Burbank Relay Invitational held at Burroughs Memorial Stadium. Returning for the first race was CV’s lead hurdler Kenny Kang who placed second in the varsity boys 300 hurdles with a time of 41.65. He also took second place in the 110 hurdles (16.44). Claire Codding participated in three events despite suffering from a low back injury. She took third in the high jump with a 4-8 jump following a win last year with 5-0. She also jumped 32-11 to win the triple jump and 14-8 in the long jump to place seventh. CV’s Austin White and Shea Bautista-Capol each pole vaulted 11-0 to win fifth and sixth spots.

March

Late February and March were dominated by great girls high school basketball in the area. Flintridge Prep defeated Village Christian in the Division V-AA semifinals 37-27 to advance to the championship game. Led by senior Talia Ismail, it was there the Rebels took home the trophy by beating San Luis Obispo Mission College Prep 39-34.

Village Christian, however, would get its revenge. The Crusaders were awarded a birth in the state playoffs, and met Flintridge Prep in the second round. The final score was different this time: 57-52 in favor of the Crusaders. Coach Jon Sampang and his team advanced all the way to the state championship game in Sacramento. They squared off against Eastside College Prep of Palo Alto. Village took a 12-point lead at one point, but ended up on the short end, losing 57-50. “Justin and I, we love what we do,” said Sampang, who mentioned assistant Justin Tagawa. Both coaches are products of the Crescenta Valley High basketball program from the early 2000s. “We’re not even keeping track of [those achievements]. We’re just blessed to be able to coach at the school. To have the parents and the administration backing us – what’s the saying? You’re only as strong as the weakest link. There haven’t been many weak links in our armor since we’ve been coaching.”

The other big story occurred at Crescenta Valley High where the girls’ basketball team, led by seniors Alisa Shinn and Josie Brock, put together a run through the Division 1A playoffs that led to an appearance in the championship game at Azusa Pacific University. The Falcons played Mira Costa and the game came down to missed free-throws by Mustangs, as the Falcons earned their first ever CIF championship with a 37-36 win. “It’s a crazy thought. I remember the exact day when we were sitting in Perez’s classroom and he said we were gonna win CIF this year, we are gonna be in that last game, and this is going to be our year,” Shinn said. “We’re truly blessed.”

April

According to a CIF Southern Section report released on March 23, St. Monica Academy’s girls’ basketball team earned the second highest team GPA of more than 500 girls’ basketball teams in the section. With a GPA of 3.88 (4.0 scale), the team beat out every other Pasadena area school. “These girls work extremely hard, both in school and on the court,” said coach Colleen Smith, “and that’s why they’re such a pleasure to coach.”

The basketball world said goodbye to Kobe Bryant as he played his last game as a Laker on April 13 at Staples Center. Bryant, considered one of the greatest players of all time, went out in a fashion suited only for him, as he scored 60 points on 50 shots in a victory over the Utah Jazz. Bryant, who spent 20 seasons in Los Angeles, took the microphone at midcourt after the game, and ended his speech referencing his nickname: “Mamba Out.”

It was announced Dave McClelland, the longtime voice of the NHRA, would be inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame in June. “When you look at the list of people, you think, come on, they’re not really talking to me,” said McClelland, who has lived in the Glendale area since the 1970s. “When the guy called, I said, ‘You’re kidding.’” McClelland called races from 1961 to 2003.

CV softball earned its first victory in years over the Burbank Bulldogs 7-3. It was probably a little easier considering Burbank’s dominant pitcher/hitter Caitlyn Brooks had graduated the previous year. The win improved CV’s Pacific League record to 4-0, and kept pace with Burroughs for first place. Freshman pitcher Taylor Hoogenhuizen kept Burbank on their toes with her change-ups and held the Bulldogs from scoring until the seventh inning. “When our defense wasn’t up to par, our pitching stepped up,” said Head Coach Amanda Peek.

May

The CVHS boys’ baseball team was in the midst of another successful season that saw them reclaim the Pacific League championship after taking a year off. After a late-inning win over Burroughs in late-April, the Falcons were in first place in league with a 10-1 record. The Falcons were led by Lynch, infielder Adrian Damla and pitchers Trevor Beer and Will Smiley, who threw a no-hitter against Muir on April 19. The sophomore struck out nine batters and walked one. The Falcons finished the season 12-2, but lost in the first round of the CIF playoffs.

The newly formed L.A. County Girls’ Lacrosse League played at CV Park. The league was started on April 23 and the local team, the Falcons, has been playing teams from different county parks. The team is composed of 12 girls ranging in age from 9 to 12 years old. The team encouraged the community to come to CV Park to support the girls and cheer at the games.

Coming out of the Pacific League finals, the Falcons qualified 12 athletes for the CIF prelims. CVHS Coach Mark Evans said that this season’s team had worked hard all year and getting into the CIF competition was very satisfying and a valued learning experience. But despite strong performances, none of the Falcon participants qualified to advance to the next round of competition – the CIF finals.

Falcon sophomore Claire Codding was a newcomer to the CIF competition. A high jumper, she cleared 4-10 but missed her three attempts at her previous PR mark of five feet – a disappointing circumstance. Codding later admitted, “I know I can do better. I am determined to work harder next year and return stronger.” The top mark of the day was at 5-4.

The girls 4×100 relay team of Liz Filipian, Brianna Domingo, Kelly Im and anchor Clair Schlueter faced a strong heat of runners. Running a time of 51.81, the Falcon girls could not make the qualifying time. Top mark of the day was 46.87 by Rancho Cucamonga.

Father and son were celebrated at the CVHS Athletic Hall of Fame when John Goffredo and his son Jim were inducted together. Goffredo spent 19 seasons as boys’ basketball coach and led the 1994 team to the CIF championship game. Jim played for the Falcons from 1999 to 2003, and played for the Harvard team in college.

Summer

Rosemont Middle School is routinely looked at as the team to beat in any sport when the school year begins, and this year again proved why that is the case. In the 2015-16 school year, five of the Spartan athletic teams finished with a winning record, and each of them went undefeated en route to a Glendale District championship. “I like their intensity. I like their drive … their willingness to learn,” Coach Bon Sam said of his girls’ basketball team. It was the first season of volleyball for Rosemont, and they, along with girls’ soccer, both basketball teams and the football team, captured first place.

Jack Van Scoter of Flintridge Prep had himself a season. He won six individual races during the cross-country season, including a second straight Prep League individual title. He also won a second consecutive CIF-SS Division V title and a second-place finish at the CIF State Division V meet. In track, Van Scoter had his best season of his career, which included the best mark in the state in the 3,200-meter run at the Arcadia Invitational in a time of 8:51.32. At the CIF State Championships, Van Scoter finished fifth in the 3,200 with a mark of 8:55.60. He credited Coach Ingrid Herskind for teaching him to find a style of running and then sticking to it.

“‘Run how you sprint’ is what I was told,” Van Scoter recalled. “Evidently, when I was in ninth grade my jogging form was trash, but my sprinting form was great. So I took her advice and I haven’t looked back since.”

Student athletes from CVHS helped kids at Dodger Stadium during a one-week summer baseball camp at Blue Heaven. Students were Roxy Raad, Lucas Martos-Repath, Alyssa Pimentel, James Baek, Luke Hempel, Drew Atherton and Angel Ramos. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, players were instructed in fielding and hitting by current Dodger coaches, as well as teenage volunteers from several high schools, including Malibu and Notre Dame, around the area. The school with the most coaches was Crescenta Valley, with seven. “I wouldn’t expect there to be as many CV people as there are, but it’s nice to have all my friends here,” Raad said.

Summer was in full swing for most students, but the Crescenta Valley High School football team was working hard preparing for the 2016 season. The team had to integrate sophomore quarterback Cole Doyle into the system. Doyle would go on to have a great season. Coach Paul Schilling was also excited about the size and ability of his players in the trenches. “The most exciting thing is our offensive and defensive lines are really good,” he said. “It’s really good up front, and that isn’t always the case. We have some good big guys.” The offensive line would see Riley Center at center surrounded by Destin Jordan, Mike Alvarez and Tommy Chun.

Like a vegan diet or Apple, CrossFit has swept across America, dominating the weightlifting world since the 2010s. La Crescenta and the surrounding areas have been swept up in the excitement surrounding this exercise philosophy. A local gym, CrossFit Survival, experienced a plethora of achievement from a couple of individuals on their weightlifting team. Laurie Espinosa, a mother of three and a full-time employee, and 13-year-old student Michael Melendez, both reached national success. Espinosa came into CrossFit Survival roughly 40 pounds overweight, just looking for a way to get back into shape, and was drawn to the training affiliated with CrossFit. “I was always interested in lifting weights, but the strength aspect of CrossFit is what attracted me to it,” Espinosa said.

The Crescenta Valley Juniors Baseball All Stars won a Section 2 Championship over Northridge Little League 17-2 at Tujunga Little League on July 12. Starting pitcher Brian Harley went four-and-a-third innings on 63 total pitches, striking out five batters and also had a double at the plate for the Crescenta Valley All-Stars. Vincent Parrott led the hitting attack with a double and triple and scored twice while catcher Chad Ruf went to the plate four times and scored twice to go along with four RBIs on the night. Trent Steele had a RBI double on two hits and CV’s No. 2 hitters of first basemen Chase Smith and substitute Will Hardy combined for four walks, scoring on three.

The L.A. Dream team won the Boys’ 6th Level 2 Division West Coast National Championship in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 17. The tournament was hosted by Jam On It AAU tournaments and held at the Las Vegas Convention Center July 14-17. L.A. Dream team is located in Glendale and was created by Head Coach Harry Shirikchian and Assistant Coach Ryan Mirkhanian. The team had won four first place trophies in tournaments throughout Southern California this past year. A total of 1,000 teams in all divisions, including boys and girls, were entered in the Las Vegas tournament during the four-day period.

In early August, La Cañada’s 14U Gold Girl’s Fastpitch Tournament Team won the Amateur Softball Association (ASA) 14U B Western National Championship Tournament held in La Habra where 52 teams competed for the title of national champion. With outstanding team defensive play and awesome pitching, coupled with timely hits and towering home runs, Team La Cañada went undefeated in bracket play in arguably the toughest bracket path possible. The team delivered crushing defeats to previously undefeated and heavily favored state champs Clairemont 14U Gold All Stars of San Diego and the Bitteroot Sparks of Missoula, Montana. The Sparks were ranked second in the nation by USA Preps national rankings in June. But Team La Cañada also had its own impressive resume, winning 14 games straight in tournament play earning championships in Carlsbad and Ventura tournaments and winning the Southern California District Championship. This win qualified La Cañada to compete for the 14U ‘B’s State Championship.

In late August, StandStill Baseball was introduced at the Glendale Sports Complex. The demonstration consisted of two one-hour games with six female players and six male players on opposing teams. Mike Boyd, a former player for the L.A. Dodgers and the Oakland As, created StandStill Baseball. Boyd provided lively commentary throughout this family-friendly event and continually voiced his support for the women’s team. Boyd marked the significance of the event, telling onlookers this was the first time women and men have played against each other in the game of StandStill Baseball. “We are seeing history today. Let’s put our hands together for history. Let’s put our hands together for the ladies,” Boyd cheered. While StandStill Baseball does follow basic over-the-line rules, various changes to the game were made. There are no innings because the games are time-based. Additionally, running is not allowed and, if the ball in play is not immediately caught, the batter gets a base. Other rules include one strike is equivalent to an out, two balls allow the player to walk, two foul balls count as an out, and the pitcher must throw below 70 mph. Moreover, only half of the field is used but batters can ask for the defensive team to switch to their preferred side.

September

The Falcons’ football team opened its season with a suffocating 51-8 victory over Verdugo Hills at Glendale High’s Moyse Stadium. New starting quarterback Cole Doyle rested the entire second half because his team was up 37-0 after two quarters. Doyle played efficiently and almost flawlessly completing 10 of 11 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Max Meyer and Andrew Traber. “I was always hyped. It was the first game of the season,” he said. “I just wanted to get out there and start playing ball,” Doyle said.

The Falcon varsity boys claimed a strong victory when they hosted the first non-scoring tri-meet at CV Park. Each year running against Newbury Park and Camarillo high schools proves to be a very competitive meet for the Falcons in the early season. Colin FitzGerald won the contest with a time of 16:02.09, while teammate sophomore Manan Vats, who had a promising first season last year, captured an important second place (16:32.09). Vats was followed by junior teammate Artin Allahverdian (16:40.22). The Falcon girls missed the leadership of graduate Grace McAuley who joined the UCLA Bruins this year. Young Falcon sprinter sophomore Melissa Owens surprised the field by capturing the first spot for the Falcon girls running eighth in a time of 21.54.44.

Patty Kerman had 16 kills in a victory over Burbank High School for the CV girls’ volleyball team at CVHS on Sept. 27. 2016 was the second season for Head Coach Kevin Boyke, whose plan to instill concepts centered on teamwork and integrity paid off, as the Falcons made vast improvements from 2015 and qualified for the playoffs, even if they couldn’t get past Arcadia and Burroughs. “One thing we focus on as a program is passion; every single practice, every single game,” senior Elise Boyle said.

October

Thanks to a big night from Joseph Suh and his offensive line, the Falcon football team defeated the Muir mustangs 33-0 on Oct. 7 at Muir High School. Suh rushed for 180 yards on 20 carries, igniting Crescenta Valley and keeping the team in first place in the Pacific League. Overall, the rushing game accounted for 289 yards, and three of the four touchdowns CV scored came on the ground. At the time the Falcons beat Muir three seasons in a row, something to be proud of considering how dominant the Mustangs were in league for years. The shutout was the fourth straight win for the Falcons (5-1 overall, 3-0 in league) and another suffocating display of their defensive prowess. The team allowed 48 points overall, and just seven points through three league games.

Jared Little was named St. Francis High School’s new head lacrosse coach. Coach Little brings lacrosse experience, both as a player and coach, along with a Christocentric approach to athletics, to the position at St. Francis. While pursuing an undergraduate degree in religious studies from the University of Virginia, Little was a member of the school’s lacrosse team that won national championships in 2002 and 2006. “We are thrilled to have Jared joining us St. Francis,” said school Athletic Director Matt Luderer. “His lacrosse background is impressive, but it’s his approach to athletics and character development that sets him apart.

Despite stumbling at the beginning, CV’s Colin FitzGerald finished fifth in the Sweepstakes Individual Race at Mt. SAC. “The boys had some big PRs (personal record) times on the course,” said CV Head Coach Mark Evans. “We ran well. We are happy with how the boys’ varsity went. They were really competitive and it was a good race for us.”

With one week left in the regular season, the Falcon football team stood undefeated in the Pacific League after a big win, 35-21, at Burroughs High School against Burbank. Brandon Beardt was the star of the game, rushing for two touchdowns and catching another score. The Falcons would go on to win league with a 9-1 overall record, 7-0 in league.

November

Glendale Community College held its annual Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony. This year six were welcomed into the Hall: Tony Hoggatts (basketball) and Brett Miller (football) for Outstanding Athletic Achievement, Frank Farwell (football) for Meritorious Service, Robert Dos Remedios (football) – Pillar of Achievement, Dianne Spangler as outstanding coach and the 1979 Men’s Soccer Team as outstanding team. Oliver Shokouh, owner of the Glendale Harley-Davidson, was also recognized as a distinguished community partner. He was honored not only as a generous patron of the college but because he also established the Love Ride as a vehicle for motorcyclists to support various charities for over 30 years, annually attracting over 20,000 riders.

A solid first half wasn’t enough for the Crescenta Valley football team that fell to Saugus in the first round of the CIF playoffs on Nov. 11 at Moyse Stadium. The 38-29 defeat seemed like an anomaly, considering how great the Falcons’ defense had been all season. Led by safety Ty Hill, cornerback Tyler LoBianco and a strong defensive line, CV gave up just 11 points per game in the Pacific League. But Centurions was a different animal, and the Falcons’ season ended because of them.

The night before Thanksgiving saw the gymnasium at CVHS come alive as the annual boys’ basketball alumni game was held. The alumni won, just like they always seem to do, but the game was competitive and physical, which satisfied boys’ coach Shawn Zargarian. The alumni team featured past stars such as Harvey Mason, Greg Goorjain, Jimmy Goffredo, Matt Oliver and Eric Strangis.

Natalie O’Brien and the Flintridge Prep Rebels won their third consecutive CIF State Division V title in the 30th annual meet at Woodward Park. The Rebels’ boys’ finished second, and Flintridge junior Evan Pattinelli took second place. The Rebels also broke their own team time record, finishing the course in 95:19, 41 seconds better than their combined time last year. O’Brien finished 15th overall in 18:57.3, third-best for the team.

December

The Crescenta Valley boys’ basketball team was 5-3 heading into the last week of 2016 in pre-league action at Maranatha High School. The Falcon boys’ frosh-soph team claimed first place at the Verdugo Hills Holiday Classic tournament with a 69-61 win over Burroughs High in mid-December. The CV girls’ team, defending CIF champions, are 6-2 so far this season.

The CV boys’ soccer team was 7-3 after beating West Ranch 4-1 on Dec. 19. Senior Henry Barkhordarian has recorded 10 goals and 21 point so far. Ryan Sanfilippo, Jonathan Han and Dallas Kaauwai are next with three goals each.

The Lady Falcons’ soccer team is 6-2 after defeating Mayfair on Dec. 17 by a score of 3-2. Brianna McReynolds leads the team with 10 goals and 24 points. The Falcons begin league play on Jan. 3 when they host Burbank at 3:15 p.m.

The Flintridge Prep boys’ basketball team is 2-3 after its 62-20 loss at San Marino High School. The Rebels’ Jake Althouse had 19 points and 14 rebounds in a losing effort.

The Lady Rebels were 6-1 heading into Tuesday’s game with Temple City. The Rebels beat Flintridge Sacred Heart 49-40 on Dec. 15. Rena Tamura is the early leader in stats for the team, averaging 15.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

The Village Christian girls’ basketball team completed action in the El Camino Tournament this week. The girls beat Agoura Tuesday night 57-54, improving the girls’ record to 13-1 overall. The team features key players returning from last year such as Micaela Cacho-Negrete and Mercy Odima. VC moved up to Division IV in the CIF Southern Section this year. Last year it played in the CIF Division 5AA champion game in Sacramento, where it lost to Eastside College Prep.

The Village boys defeated Viewpoint 69-56 on Tuesday, improving its record to 8-1. The Crusaders next played on Dec. 27 against Reseda in the Village Christian Holiday Tournament.

