Chamlian Armenian School Places Well in Games



Vahan and Anoush Chamlian Armenian School in La Crescenta participated in the Annual Homenetmen KAHAM tournament, a program in which surrounding local Armenian schools compete in athletic scholar sports games in various sports. These include basketball, chess, soccer, table tennis, tennis and volleyball. A total of 27 basketball teams, six soccer teams, six volleyball teams and 375 student athletes participated in this year’s Homenetmen KAHAM games at Glendale Community College.

Vahan and Anoush Chamlian Armenian School athletes demonstrated great sportsmanship and teamwork throughout the tournament. The sports teams were victorious in many sports categories and were recognized during the closing ceremonies. The school won 33 trophies in all and best overall in basketball (first place), soccer (second place), track and field (second place) volleyball (second place) and chess (third place).

Organizers from Vahan and Anoush Chamlian Armenian School expressed appreciation to all coaches, athletes, and parents. During all the games and during the closing ceremonies, Chamlian’s school spirit was evident.

Chamlian organizers also stated how proud they are of the school’s athletic director Tomik Iranosian and Coach Arpi Babakhanyan.