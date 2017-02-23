Falcons’ Teams Don’t Last Long in CIF Playoffs

By Brandon HENSLEY

A night of cold shooting doomed the Crescenta Valley High boys’ basketball team on Feb. 15, eliminating the Falcons in the first round of the CIF playoffs. The 64-40 home loss to Whittier ended another successful season for CV, which won 18 games and claimed third place in the Pacific League.

The Falcons were at least able to provide a thrilling finish to the regular season, when senior Koko Kechichian made a layup with seconds left to pull out a win over rival Arcadia.

Graduating seniors for this year’s Falcons are Kechichian, Journey Shank, David Heckmann, Trey Ballard, Chris Chavez, Eric Yun and Kudzai Kachingwe.

The Falcon girls suffered the same fate as the boys, losing in the first round to St. Anthony 64-38 at home on Feb. 16. CV went 17-9 I the regular season and won the Pacific League outright for the first time since 2004. Unfortunately for Head Coach Jason Perez and his team, the Falcons won’t have the same kind of postseason as they did last year, when they won a CIF championship, and participated in the state tournament.

Both CV soccer teams lost in the first round of their Division III playoff matchups, ending their seasons. The girls lost to Royal 2-1 on Feb. 16, and the boys were shut out against Camarillo on Feb. 17, 2-0.

Baseball begins

The CVHS baseball team has a game on Saturday at Stengel Field at 6 p.m. vs San Dimas. The team has some games scheduled for early March (TBA) and then will participate in the annual Babe Herman Tournament at Stengel March 18 to March 22. The first game on March 18 is against Golden Valley at 7 p.m.

Pacific League begins March 28 at Glendale High vs. the Nitros at 3 p.m.