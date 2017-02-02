Rosemont Sports Keeps Winning

By Brandon HENSLEY

Both the Rosemont Middle School flag football and girls’ volleyball teams are off to great starts this season. Each team welcomed the Toll Titans to Rosemont on Jan. 26 where the Spartan girls’ won in straight sets and the Spartan football team won 16-6.

Both teams are 2-0 on the season, with games today at Wilson Middle School at 3:30 p.m.

Football coach Ryan Dahlstrom was pleased with his players’ performances, though he did tell them after the game they need to improve in some areas.

“We have a great group of guys, it’s just simples thing as in getting a snap for the quarterback. It happened 10 times [today], so that’s 10 times we can’t run a play,” Dahlstrom said.

Maybe that had something to do with fewer practice sessions. The team has had several fewer weeks of practice because the soccer season is being moved up this year.

Dahlstrom was quick to praise his defense as the main reason why Rosemont may again win the district championship.

“The defense is our strong point. It’s always our strong point,” he said. “That’s what makes us the best team in the sense of competing. Our defense keeps us in the game.”

New at quarterback this season is Brendon Pehar, an eighth-grader who played receiver last season. Dahlstrom likes Pehar’s versatility.

“He’s very good. He’s very athletic,” he said. “We designed a lot of runs for the quarterback. So that’s where his strong suit is. He’s going to be a dual threat when he gets to high school. He throws the ball well. In the first half he made a couple of great throws.”

The rest of the volleyball and football schedule is as follows:

• Today, Feb. 2 Rosemont @ Wilson

• Feb. 6 Rosemont @ Toll

• Feb. 9 Roosevelt @ Rosemont

• Feb. 15 Wilson @ Rosemont

All games start at 3:30 p.m.