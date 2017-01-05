Sports Notes

CVHS Falcon Basketball Youth Night

The Falcon basketball youth night is Friday, Jan. 6 when CV takes on Pasadena in the Crescenta Valley High School main gym in the 4400 block of Ramsdell Avenue. Girls play at 5 p.m., boys at 7 p.m.

Students eighth grade and under are free when with paid adults! Wear your Falcon wear!

Opportunity drawing! Win a week at Coach Z’s summer basketball camp or win a basketball signed by the varsity players. Huge bake sale, too!

Sponsored by CVHS Boys’ Basketball and Boosters.

Become a CSA Umpire!

The Crescenta Sports Association, in conjunction with David Cater Umpires, is looking for new umpires for the spring 2017 season. To be eligible, you must be at least 13 years old in 2017.

Rookie umpire training clinics will be held in mid-January. For more information, contact Dave Cater at (818) 359-8848 or dpcater@gmail.com.