Solid Opening Week for CVHS teams

By Brandon HENSLEY

The first week of the New Year means the start of Pacific League action for high school basketball, and the renewal of it in soccer.

The defending CIF Southern Section Division 1A champion Crescenta Valley Lady Falcons, who now play in Division 1AA, opened their league schedule with a 41-33 victory over the Burbank Bulldogs Tuesday night at CVHS. It was a back-and-forth battle, but the Falcons turned to guard Caity Bouchard down the stretch for some key baskets, and received a three-point play from center Senayt Tassew late in the fourth quarter to pull away. CV outscored Burbank 13-2 in the fourth quarter, and five of those points were from Tassew.

The Falcons are 9-5, 1-0 in league. They host Pasadena High School on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

The CV girls’ soccer team defeated Burbank 2-0 on the Falcons’ home field Tuesday afternoon. As usual, it was the play of sophomore Brianna McReynolds that propelled the team to victory. McReynolds scored in the 14th minute of the second half, off of a rebound on the left side, breaking a scoreless game. She also earned an assist from a corner kick late in the match when Nikki Collins scored from10 feet out off of McReynolds’ kick. Falcon Natalie Yim had a prime scoring chance minutes earlier, but her shot hit the cross bar. Nonetheless, McReynolds’ play and the CV defense did its job to hold on for the win.

McReynolds has 11 goals and five assists on the season. No one else on the team comes close to those statistics (three players – Yim, Collins and Emily Jabourian – tied with two goals).

The Falcons improved to 7-2 overall and 3-0 in league. They play at Pasadena High School on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

The CV boys’ basketball team opened up their league season on the road and, thanks to a big night from guard Trey Ballard, the Falcons came away from Burbank High with a 55-46 win. Ballard scored 21 points for the Falcons (9-4, 1-0), who will host Pasadena after the girls’ basketball game on Friday. Game time is set for 7 p.m.