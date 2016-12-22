By Pat KRAMER

The first annual Hanukkah in the Foothills event will be celebrated with the lighting of the menorah at a special celebration of this festive Jewish holiday on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Backdoor Bakery, 8349 Foothill Blvd. in Sunland. The event, organized by Sunland – Tujunga Arts and Recreation Committee (STARC) will feature the lighting of the menorah, a short presentation about the significance of this holiday, a reading of a Hanukkah story for kids, and gifts of dreidels and Hanukkah gelt. Light refreshments will be provided and The Backdoor Bakery will also have a special menu available for purchase with items to celebrate Hanukkah.

Hanukkah (also spelled Chanukah) is a Jewish holiday that memorializes the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem and the revolt of the Maccabees after the Greek King Antiochus issued decrees forbidding the practice of Judiasm in 160 BC. In 166 BC, Judah Maccabee led an army of Jewish dissidents to victory over the Seleucid dynasty using guerilla warfare. This victory restored religious freedom for the Jews, against all odds, and is celebrated today by Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights. For eight days, a menorah (or candelabra) is lit to commemorate the day the Maccabean Jews ceased fighting (on the 25th day of Kislev in the Hebrew calendar), and went on to regain control of Jerusalem and rededicate the Second Temple.

STARC committee member Lucy Levinsohn Berman organized Hanukkah in the Foothills to inform those who are unfamiliar with the traditions and the ceremonies of this significant Jewish holiday.

“I thought it would be a cool way to educate members of our community about other faiths,” she said. “I encourage everyone to attend. In addition to celebrating the Jewish faith, I hope to include members of other faiths in this historic and celebratory event.”

Joe DeCenzo, STARC chairperson, added, “I’m sincerely enthusiastic that there are enough people to make this event happen. Additionally, it’s an opportunity to share some of the cultural ideas in a neighborhood that seems to becoming more and more diverse.”