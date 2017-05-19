Metaphysical and Artisan Faire Offers Quality Artisans, Unique Products

Nestled in the upscale community of La Crescenta on Dunsmore Avenue in the county of Los Angeles, the Center for Spiritual Living-La Crescenta is hosting holistic teachers, healers and unique products at one event.

The annual Metaphysical and Artisan Faire offers the attending general public the opportunity to gain knowledge of healing techniques and have new experiences provided by the practitioners. In addition, handmade and unique one-of-a-kind products will also be available for purchase. The event promises to have a variety of vendors and products.

Authors will be available to speak about their books, which will be available for purchase. Authors include: Barbara Schiffman, “The Akashic Muse,” “Your Akashic Records” and “Recipes for Living Coloring Journals” (anthology series for body-mind-soul-planet wellness), Ines Beyer, “Death Is Not the End,” Carolyn Coleridge, “Honor your Spirit,” Christine Phan, “Crystal Magic: Guide & Affirmations to healing with Crystals,” Jessica Miller, “Reiki’s Birthplace: A Guide to Kurama Mountain,” Kristin Dwan, “Baptism By Flame – 10 Steps to Ignite Your Light Within,” Ren Rasa Yogamaya, “Eat By Color” and Mary Adam ,”Foods, Colors, and the Chakras.”

Natural, healthy and handmade products will be offered by Apothecary, an Arbonne independent consultant and a DoTerra essential oils consultant, plus there will be for sale bath salts, body butters, crystal infused sprays, elixirs, goat milk soap, natural body products, natural plant medicine products, protection sprays, vitamins, Western herbalism, Youngevity products and more!

The event is on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to attend, including people who are non-religious, metaphysical students, art aficionados, including anyone who is ready to experience new information on alternative lifestyle.

Attendance to this event is free to the general public.

For more information, please contact Myrna Perez at maverick.marvels@yahoo.com.

Center for Spiritual Living (CSL) is located at 4845 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta.