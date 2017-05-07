Notes & Nods

Metaphysical ad Artisan Faire

Quality Artisans, Unique Products

Nestled in the upscale community of La Crescenta on Dunsmore Avenue in the county of Los Angeles, holistic teachers, healers, Artisan presenters and unique products will be combined in one event.

Faire producers are currently accepting holistic teachers, healing practitioners, artisans, and those selling unique products. The vendors will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. The attending general public will have the opportunity to gain knowledge of healing techniques and have new experiences provided by the practitioners. In addition, handmade and unique one-of-a-kind products will also be available for purchase. The event promises to have a variety of vendors and products.

The event is on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to attend, including people who are non-religious, metaphysical students, art afficinados, including anyone who is ready to experience new information on alternative lifestyle.

Attendance to this event is free to the general public.

For more information, please contact Myrna Perez at maverick.marvels@yahoo.com.

Baptism by Flame

On Wednesday, May 17 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Center for Spiritual Living-La Crescenta, Kristin Dwan, Reiki master, presents “Baptism by Flame – 10 Steps to Ignite Your Light Within.” Kristin will offer a BS bonfire for participants to clear blockages in order to receive all the beauty they deserve in life.

A love donation will be collected.

Center for Spiritual Living – La Crescenta is located at 4845 Dunsmore Ave., La Crescenta. Phone (818) 249-1045.

This Week at LCIF

The community is invited to join Lutheran Church in the Foothills at its 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday, May 7. Pastor Scott Peterson will share stories of “Sheep Shearing Time in the Valley” Nursery care is provided during the service for infants through toddlers and Children’s Church is available for children through sixth grade.

The community is also invited to weekly Bible study at 9 AM as we explore the Book of Psalms and what they mean for us in today’s society.

Lutheran Church in the Foothills, the “touchdown” church, is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd. For more information, call (818) 790-1951 or visit www.lcifoothills.org.

National Day of Prayer

Bethel Church in Sun Valley will be observing National Day of Prayer today, Thursday, May 4. The community is invited to join in one or more of the following events: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. – individual commitments to pray for one designated hour during the day (prayer suggestions will be provided; phone the church to designate the hour in which you commit to pray); 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. – prayer gathering in the sanctuary; 7 p.m. – prayer service with group prayer, a meditation on prayer, and singing. Group prayer sessions will be bilingual – English/Spanish.

Bethel Church will also be hosting the Men’s Chorale of California Baptist University on May 7 at 10:00 a.m. Under the direction of Steven Dahlgren, M.M., this 95-member choir promises to inspire and uplift with songs of praise. All are welcome!

Bethel Church, 10725 Penrose St., Sun Valley