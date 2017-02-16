NOTES & NODS

This Week at LCIF

The community is invited to join Lutheran Church in the Foothills at its 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Feb. 19. Pastor Scott Peterson will wrap up Epiphany through his series of sermons from First Corinthians with this Sunday’s sermon titled “Tell.” Nursery care is provided during the service for infants through toddlers and Children’s Church is available for children through sixth grade.

LCIF’s Children’s Church is pleased to invite the community to a movie night on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. We’ll be watching “The Secret Life of Pets” while we make dog toys for animal rescue. The event is free, snacks are provided and all ages are welcome!

Lutheran Church in the Foothills, the “touchdown” church, is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd. For more information, call (818) 790-1951 or visit www.lcifoothills.org.

Showing of ‘War Room’

On Sunday, Feb. 26 Bethel Church in Sun Valley will offer a showing of the film “War Room” (rated PG).

An apparently perfect marriage is actually in shambles. After seeking counsel from a wise older woman, the wife realizes it will take a deep commitment to prayer to keep her world from crumbling.

The video presentation starts at 5:30 p.m. A potluck supper precedes the movie at 5 p.m. Free.

Bethel Church, 10725 Penrose St., Sun Valley.

Life Improvement Courses Offered

The Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills is offering variety of courses to better one’s life and relationships. Among the many courses offered are “How to Improve Relationships with Others,” “Successfully Raising Children” and “Knowing Who You Can Trust.”

Courses are $50 each. Call (818) 957-1500 for more information.

Courses offered at the Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills, 2254 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose.

Voigts Returns to CV United Methodist Church

For those who were fortunate to have been present at last year’s Bible Cabaret, they will be thrilled to know that Reverend Jane Voigts will be returning to Crescenta Valley United Methodist Church with her uniquely inspired comedy revue. Some say that Christians who aspire to living up to Gospel ideals should have a Bible in one hand and a newspaper in the other. Rev. Jane does that and somehow manages to have a rubber chicken in another hand.

In these times when politicians tout their “Christian Credentials,” we are skeptical of the whole package and are tempted to throw the baby out with the bathwater. Rev. Jane is one who will help us see the baby in that murky gray and will inspire us to save and nurture that baby, that focus of hope, love, and justice. Sounds like just what we need.

Mark your calendars for Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7) in the Fellowship Hall at Crescenta Valley United Methodist Church, 2700 Montrose Ave, Montrose. Her monologues will be well complemented by sets from the CVUMC Band featuring Ricky Cosentino, led by Barb Catlin Bergeron – musicians whose passion is matched by their professional chops.

A $20 donation at the door is suggested. Refreshments will be served.

This memorable evening is sponsored by Crescenta Valley United Methodist Church, The Montrose Peace Vigil And Read and Practice Peacemaking.