LCPC’s ‘6 Practices for a Passionate and Connected Marriage’

All parents and grandparents are invited to the Fellowship Hall of the La Cañada Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 9:30 a.m. to hear from Scott and Melissa Symington, who will discuss six helpful practices that can boost intimacy in a marriage (physical, emotional and spiritual connection) in a world filled with distractions and disconnection.

Scott entered the field of psychology with a diverse background in business and consulting. He earned a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the Fuller Graduate School of Psychology and completed a M.A. in theology at Fuller Theological Seminary. Scott is passionate about helping individuals and couples move towards greater freedom, aliveness, and intimacy.

Melissa earned her Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the School of Psychology at Fuller Theological Seminary, where she also completed a M.A. in theology. Her training, practice, and interests include psychodynamic psychotherapy, mindfulness, neuroscience and psychological assessment. Melissa graduated from Whitworth University with a B.A. in Psychology and Philosophy. In addition, Melissa holds a M.A. in Philosophy from Claremont Graduate University.

Drs. Scott and Melissa Symington met while attending graduate school, have two young children, and have enjoyed partnering together on their professional journey. They are also active members of the LCPC community.

Growing Families is a monthly seminar-type class at the La Cañada Presbyterian Church for parents and grandparents, led by a variety of people; some are experts in the field of child development, psychology, and education while others are parents who offer to others what has worked for their families.

La Cañada Presbyterian Church is located at 626 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada.