NOTES & NODS

Showing of ‘War Room’

On Sunday, Feb. 26 Bethel Church in Sun Valley will offer a showing of the film “War Room” (rated PG).

An apparently perfect marriage is actually in shambles. After seeking counsel from a wise older woman, the wife realizes it will take a deep commitment to prayer to keep her world from crumbling.

The video presentation starts at 5:30 p.m. A potluck supper precedes the movie at 5 p.m. Free.

Bethel Church, 10725 Penrose St., Sun Valley

LCIF Continues Overview of First Corinthians

The community is invited to join Lutheran Church in the Foothills at its 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Jan. 29. Pastor Scott Peterson will continue a series of sermons from First Corinthians with this Sunday’s sermon titled “Love.”

Nursery care is provided during the service for infants through toddlers and Children’s Church is available for children through sixth grade.

Lutheran Church in the Foothills, the “Touchdown” church, is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd. For more information, call (818) 790-1951 or visit www.lcifoothills.org.

Center for Spiritual Living Hosts New Beginnings Seminars

All are invited when the Center for Spiritual Living-La Crescenta hosts A New Year, New Beginnings, a series of weekly seminars.

The seminars are held every Wednesday in January from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Learn to “Create What You Love.”

Facilitated by Gary Bates, RScP and Laney Clevenger-White, RScP.

Love donation will be collected.

Center for Spiritual Living is located at 4845 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta.

Laughter is Free Medicine. (No joke!)

On Feb. 1 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Sebastian Gendry, international expert in wellness and wellbeing, will talk and share about laughter wellness.

His presentation takes place at the Center for Spiritual Living-La Crescenta. Love donation will be collected.

For more information, call (818) 249-1045.

Center for Spiritual Living-La Crescenta is located at 4845 Dunsmore Ave., La Crescenta.

Annual Rummage Sale

The Center for Spiritual Living-La Crescenta is hosting its annual rummage sale on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lots of good stuff at great prices.

Center for Spiritual Living, 4845 Dunsmore Ave. La Crescenta

Life Improvement Courses Offered

The Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills is offering variety of courses to better one’s life and relationships. Among the many courses offered are “How to Improve Relationships with Others,” “Successfully Raising Children” and “Knowing Who You Can Trust.”

Courses are $50 each. Call (818) 957-1500 for more information.

Courses offered at the Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills, 2254 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose.