Notes and Nods

LCIF Continues Overview of First Corinthians

The community is invited to join Lutheran Church in the Foothills at its 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Jan. 15. Pastor Scott Peterson will continue a series of sermons from First Corinthians with this Sunday’s sermon titled “Come.”

Nursery care is provided during the service for infants through toddlers and Children’s Church is available for children through sixth grade.

Lutheran Church in the Foothills, the “Touchdown” church, is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd. For more information, call (818) 790-1951 or visit www.lcifoothills.org.

Center for Spiritual Living Hosts New Beginnings Seminars

All are invited when the Center for Spiritual Living-La Crescenta hosts A New Year, New Beginnings, a series of weekly seminars.

The seminars are held every Wednesday in January from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Titles are “How Life Energy Works,” “Transform Your Life” and “Create What You Love.”

Facilitated by Gary Bates, RScP and Laney Clevenger-White, RScP.

Love donation will be collected.

Center for Spiritual Living is located at 4845 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta.

Life Improvement Courses Offered

The Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills is offering variety of courses to better one’s life and relationships. Among the many courses offered are “How to Improve Relationships with Others,” “Successfully Raising Children” and “Knowing Who You Can Trust.”

Courses are $50 each. Call (818) 957-1500 for more information.

Courses offered at the Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills, 2254 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose.